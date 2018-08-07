A GoFundMe page that claims to support the MAGA hat-wearing teen who was attacked at a Whataburger last week is a fake, one of the young man's friends told KENS 5.

The online fundraiser began Sunday with the goal of raising $20,000 for Hunter Richard, who was allegedly attacked at a San Antonio Whataburger last week.

The page reads:

"I was a victimized by a liberal at Whataburger for wearing my #MAGA hat. Now i must face an up hill battle with court cost. Civil and Criminal. #Kino Jimenez has filed a civil lawsuit against me."

KENS 5 has not been able to verify the claim that Jimenez has filed any lawsuit.

A friend of the alleged beneficiary said he believes the page is a fake. He said the teen is not responsible for the page with his name on it. “As far as I’m aware, none of us are looking to make money off of this situation," he told KENS 5 in a text message.

A comment on the page also claims the fundraiser is fraudulent and has says it has been reported.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised $10 of its $20,000 goal.

