"God knows our pain" | Winding Oak Drive house fire victims remembered during morning mass

Fernando Valadez, the sole survivor, has been fighting for his life in the hospital with the support of his wife.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The community gathered Saturday morning at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church to pray for the family of five who died in a house fire on the northeast side one week ago. Only one person survived.

“We’ve lost one whole generation but generations of our family,” said Angela Reyes, who lost her sister, nieces and nephew in the tragedy.

Those who died are 50-year-old Felicia Valadez; 29-year-old Sylvia Valadez; 12-year-old Gabriel Valadez; 10-year-old Lillie Valadez; and 6-year-old Isabella Morales.

Reyes’ father Fernando Valdez has been in the hospital recovering with the support of his wife at his bedside.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the 3 a.m. fire on July 22 was contained to the garage, which led to smoke filling the entire house.

“They’re bringing him out slowly and preparing to tell him what he’s lost,” Reyes said.

The service recognized each soul lost in the tragedy through prayer and song.

Ben Cardenas attended the mass to pay his respects to the Valadez family, including his friend Fernando.

“Fernando is a good guy. He was a veteran who served in Vietnam as I was and several of our other members,” Cardenas said. “It’s a tough one for us but we’ll get through it with the prayer and be there for the family.”

Reyes’ optimism for the future is fueled by her devout faith in God. She’s expressed gratitude for the community and hospital staff during this dark time.

“God knows, God knows our pain. And he knows the beginning and the end and I believe that this is the way that it was supposed to be and we’ll find comfort. We’ll come find comfort in our church family and in our family,” Reyes said.

A GoFundMe has been arranged by the Valadez family, aims to raise $500,000 for a host of expenses.