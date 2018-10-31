SAN ANTONIO — Despite the illegalities of campaigning near voting sites, a Go Vote No campaign truck was spotted driving around voting sites and honking his horn to get the attention of voters.

On Tuesday, a man who was at Memorial Library on Culebra Road recorded cell phone video of the truck. Signage on the vehicle stated: “Pay More, Get Less. Go Vote No on Props A-B-C," referring to a trio of ballot measures covering different initiatives being brought before voters.

By state law, political ads are not allowed within 100 feet of voting stations. But the truck was seen driving near the entrance, closer than the allowed distance.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said staff reported the truck being spotted at other voting sites over the past week. She added that staff were made aware of the truck, and if it was spotted again, they would notify the driver of the rules.

Go Vote No campaign spokesman Christian Archer said the truck driver was unaware of the law. He said he's spoken with the driver to make sure it doesn't happen again.

“I wish the young man would not have done that. I don't think that honking or yelling at voters as they're going to the voter booth is a good tool," he said. "We have been working hard to make sure people are informed about these propositions."

The Go Vote No campaign is asking voters to vote against propositions A, B and C, a trio of proposed charter amendments being supported by the San Antonio Fire Union. Their campaign is pushing for changes to decrease the amount of signatures required for petitions, cap pay and term limits of city manager, and to allow unions to go into arbitration before embarking on contract negotiations.

However, those with the Go Vote No campaign say the proposed amendments would hurt the city’s ability to bring in top, qualified leaders, and instead allow outside groups to have more control over city council's decisions.

