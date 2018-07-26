SAN ANTONIO — GO RIO San Antonio River Cruises is launching specialty cruises with dining and fitness experiences.

Some of the dining cruises will feature dinner, cocktails and brunch meals from specialty restaurants.

Those include include Chef Jason Dady of Range Restaurant and Ácenar Mexican Restaurant

Range on the River will host a dinner cruise with a three-course meal. The restaurant will also offer an evening excursion cocktail cruise. A weekend Mexican brunch cruise will also be offered by Ácenar Mexican Restaurant.

The fitness cruises will be in partnership with two fitness groups in San Antonio. One of them is MixFit SA, which offers yoga and hybrid cross-training workouts. The other is JoyRide Texas, which will offer cycle classes on the river boats.

Upcoming cruises:

· Range on the River Cocktail Cruises: Includes two drinks, freshly prepared hors d'oeuvres and a 45-minute narrated boat tour. Range on the River Cocktail Cruises: July 25, Aug. 7, and Sept. 12, from 6:00 p.m.-6:45 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

· Range on the River Dinner Cruises: Includes a two-hour, three-course meal by Chef Jason Dady’s Range on the River Walk. Guests may also add an optional wine pairing with dinner. Range on the River Dinner Cruises: Aug. 1, Aug. 22 and Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

· Ácenar Brunch Cruises: Brunch cruises operate from 9:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m., on specified weekends, including Aug. 11, Aug. 26, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22.

· MixFit SA Fitness Yoga Fitness: July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 14.(Fridays from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.)

· MixFit SA Fitness Hybrid Cross Training: Aug. 17, Sept. 14 and Sept. 29 (Saturdays from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.)

· JoyRide Texas Fitness Cruises: Cycle class cruises are held on Sundays from 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m., July 29, Aug. 5, Aug.19, Sept. 9, and Sept. 23.

To view prices and make reservations, visit the GO RIO cruise website at GoRioCruises.com.

