Evacuations underway as Glass Fire burns 2,500 acres in Napa County

According to the Cal Fire, the fire has reached 2,500 acres.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in Napa County continues to burn and has prompted multiple evacuation orders.

The so-called Glass Fire is located at North Fork Crystal Springs Road and Crystal Springs Road. As of Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit's last update, the fire has reached 2,500 acres with no containment.

2,268 structures are currently threatened.

The fire sparked early Sunday morning around 3:50 a.m. in Deer Park, CA. Officials said the fire was at 20 acres when they responded but had a dangerous rate of spread. It reached 1,200 acres by 12:50 p.m. and 7,000 acres by 7:30 p.m.

Evacuations were issued for Sonoma County after two additional fires were reported nearby on St. Helena Road.

Fire crews intend to work on perimeter control, structure defense, and evacuation planning overnight.

Air resources preparing to drop retardant as #glassfire burns heavy through ridge about a mile away from Adventist Health St. Helena hospital which was evacuated this morning. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/b4ob1XYBrQ — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) September 28, 2020

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.