6-year-old girl brain dead after ATV crash in north Harris County last week

Gisselle Garcia was injured in the crash last Friday. On Monday, Sheriff Gonzalez said she had "irreversible loss of brain function and cessation of brain activity."

Gisselle Garcia was on an ATV with a 17-year-old girl when they were struck by an SUV on Friday night. Authorities said the teen was driving the ATV and failed to stop at a stop sign before being struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe at the intersection of Keith and Rosemary, which is in north Harris County near the Eastex Freeway.

Gisselle and the teen were thrown from the ATV. They were both rushed to an area hospital, where the teen died. Gisselle had been listed in critical condition until an update on Monday from Gonzalez.

"Gisselle Garcia was determined to have irreversible loss of brain function and cessation of brain activity," Gonzalez tweeted.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

The driver of the Tahoe, who was 18 years old, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were four other passengers, ages 16-17, inside the Tahoe. They had no reported injures.