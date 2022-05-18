Girl taken to hospital after being shot in leg

A girl who was a passenger of a car was shot in the leg and police are working to figure out who the shooter was, and why it happened.

SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg Wednesday, police say.

San Antonio Police responded to a shooting located in the 300 bock of Bellinger. When police arrived, they found a girl who had been shot in the leg. Police said she was the passenger of a vehicle that had been shot at.

The victim ran into a near by bar and asked for help. She was taken by EMS to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said those on the scene are not cooperating. This case is under investigation.