Girl taken to hospital after being shot in leg

SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg Wednesday, police say.
San Antonio Police responded to a shooting located in the 300 bock of Bellinger. When police arrived, they found a girl who had been shot in the leg. Police said she was the passenger of a vehicle that had been shot at.
The victim ran into a near by bar and asked for help. She was taken by EMS to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.
Police said those on the scene are not cooperating. This case is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated if more information is received.