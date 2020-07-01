SAN ANTONIO — The Girl Scouts are releasing a new cookie flavor in 2020.

In addition to everyone's favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Tagalongs, and Do-si-dos, select markets will see the introduction of Lemon-ups.

The cookies are described as zesty with a refreshing taste of lemon. The cookies also feature motivational messages that represent the young leaders selling the famously delicious snacks.

And that's not the only change!

This year's refreshed cookie packaging "emphasizes what the Girl Scout Cookie program is all about," with the images on the packaging featuring Girl Scouts "taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members."

To get your hands on the new Lemon-Ups, you can submit an individual order to a local Girl Scout or purchase the cookies at a Girl Scout stand within your community during the month of February.

More information on the cookies and the Girl Scout organization can be found online.