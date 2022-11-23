Man arrested for sexual assault of 14-year-old girl reported missing, officials say

Injuries to the girl's neck were observed by investigators and determined to be injuries from the assault.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is arrested and accused on Wednesday for sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

18-year-old Luis Rivera was identified and arrested by officials at his home at the 100 block of Barton Court on the south-side.

Officials say on Sunday, Nov. 20 the 14-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents and was discovered during their investigation that she had been sexually assaulted by Rivera.

Injuries to the girl's neck were observed by investigators and determined to be injuries from Rivera due to strangling her.