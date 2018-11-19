SAN ANTONIO — Gina Ortiz Jones, the Democratic candidate for US House District 23, congratulated Republican Incumbent Will Hurd Monday on his victory.

Ortiz Jones waited nearly two weeks to concede the election after the election night results showed Hurd ahead by a slim margin. She said she wanted to wait until all provisional, mail-in and overseas ballots were counted.

U.S. House District 23 stretches from San Antonio all the way to El Paso.

Ortiz Jones released the following statement Monday morning:

“Our campaign was based on the belief that everyone is equal - equally deserving to be heard at the ballot box and served in our communities. We worked hard to make this a reality, understanding this is the only path toward the more perfect union that our founders envisioned.

“While we came up short this time, we ran a race of which we can be proud. I remain committed to serving my community and country, and I wish Will Hurd the courage to fight for TX-23 in the way in which our district deserves.”

© 2018 KENS