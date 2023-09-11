National Zoo to celebrate giant pandas before they head back to China

Giant pandas Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji are preparing for their journey to China. They are expected to leave by Dec. 7.

WASHINGTON — Visitors only have a few months left to see the giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo in D.C. before they head back to China. The three pandas currently living at the zoo will be returned Dec. 7.

From Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, the National Zoo is hosting Panda Palooza: A Giant Farewell, which is a nine-day series of free events, in-person and online, honoring the three departing pandas; 25-year-old Mei Xiang, 26-year-old Tian Tian, and 3-year-old Xiao Qi Ji.

Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian first arrived from China in 2000. They have four surviving cubs.

“Millions have connected with and grown up loving Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cubs by visiting us in Washington, D.C., and watching our Giant Panda Cam,” said Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of NZCBI. “Caring for one animal and its future is the beginning of caring more deeply for the natural world and our place in it. Although this farewell is bittersweet, we must celebrate these bears and their impact on fans and on our understanding, care and conservation of their species.”

During the nine-day celebration at the zoo, officials say there will special backdrops to take pictures in front of, panda-themed arts and crafts, yoga, temporary tattoos, a conservation-themed scavenger hunt, live music, movie screenings and more.

In addition, officials say a calligraphy station and treats will be provided courtesy of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China. National Zoo Members will have a designated hang-out area with giveaways. Zoo food and beverage vendors will offer panda-themed items. Details on the events are available on the Zoo’s website. Free passes are required and can be obtained on the Zoo’s website.

The pandas first arrived at the National Zoo in 1972. Since then, they have basically become local celebrities in the District.

All three giant pandas will go back to China as part of an agreement between the National Zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Officials say this agreement has been extended several times, including in 2020 when it was announced the pandas would stay in D.C. for another three years.