Get your pets ready for a visit with Santa Paws

SAN ANTONIO — Get your pets ready and in their best Christmas look for Santa Paws is coming to San Antonio.

San Antonio's Pet Supplies Plus is making sure your pets are a part of the Christmas fun with an opportunity to snap a photo with Santa Paws.

Santa Paws is coming to San Antonio for one-day only and your pet can have their holiday photo taken with him starting on Saturday, December 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The photo session will be located at the Pet Supplies Plus located at 15034 San Pedro Avenue, 78232 and will cost $10.00.

And not only will you be sharing the holiday spirit with your family friend, proceeds will benefit God’s Dogs Rescue.

In addition, those going to the event will have an opportunity to adopt a dog from the San Antonio pet rescue. God’s Dogs Rescue will have dogs available for adoption.