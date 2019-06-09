SAN ANTONIO — Get those fishing poles ready, because catfish stocking is returning to Neighborhood Fishin' Lakes in San Antonio.

Hundreds of catfish will be stocked in Miller's Pond and the Southside Lions Park as part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Neighborhood Fishin' program.

Most Texas fishing licenses expired on August 31 and will need to be renewed either online or at a local retailer before heading out to the lake.

Licenses can be purchased for as little as $1 for one-day, all-water access.

Also starting earlier this week, anglers will no longer need to carry a paper license with them, instead they can show a legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or the digital version available on the Outdoor Annual mobile app.