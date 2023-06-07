Get a pint of ice cream for donating a pint of blood to the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center

In exchange for a “pint” of blood, all donors will receive a voucher for a “pint” of H-E-B creamy creations ice cream.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is in need of blood donors after a drop in supply from the Fourth of July holiday.

To entice donors, the center is offering a "A Pint for Pint" deal. In exchange for a “pint” of blood, all donors will receive a voucher for a “pint” of H-E-B creamy creations ice cream. In addition, donors who give blood at a blood drive will receive a luck of the draw H-E-B gift card valued at up to $150.

The center says summer is one of the toughest times of the year to get blood donations. Donors can schedule a donation by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org or calling 210-731-5590. While appointments are recommended, walk-in donations will also be accepted as space allows at donor centers.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.