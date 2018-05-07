After the Monday blues here's something to look forward to on Tuesday: a chance for a free Chick-fil-A Chick-n-minis (4-count).

The fast-food restaurant is offering customers the free item on July 10 and 24 between opening and 10:30 a.m. at restaurants in San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Kerrville.

But, the offer is only one per person and you MUST be present to claim your biscuit (so kids, you can't ask your parents to pick one up for you).

If you miss those freebies, you'll get more chances on July 17 and 31. The restaurant is giving away a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit between opening and 10:30 a.m.

