Georgetown police launch investigation into a group of middle school students

Very few details are known about the nature of the incident due to the students’ age.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department has announced an investigation into an “off-campus” incident involving multiple Benold Middle School students.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the department said work is underway to understand what the incident is and who it involves.

“[We are] aware of and actively investigating the incident that occurred recently involving juveniles. We are sensitive to the significant community concern and understandable interest in this incident,” the statement said.

Citing age-related protection laws, the statement offered little in the way of details on the nature of the incident, how many students were involved, or what consequences may be faced.

“Due to the fact that everyone involved in the incident are juveniles, the Georgetown Police Department is prohibited by law from sharing any details or updates on the case,” the statement said.

The Georgetown ISD superintendent released the following letter to Benold families on Monday:

Dear Benold families,

As many of you are aware, a report was recently made to the Georgetown Police Department about an incident that occurred off campus and involved Georgetown ISD students. Tonight, Georgetown Police Department released a statement confirming the investigation and its ongoing status.

I think it’s important to share that the investigation into this report is being conducted entirely by Georgetown PD, and I know that’s work they take very seriously. While we are in contact with the police department, GISD is not yet aware of the specific facts relating to this matter and await the results of the police investigation.

Some of you have reached out to Dr. Jayroe or to me with questions and concerns relating to this incident. I want to assure you that we are committed to the safety of our students. We also remain committed to making student discipline decisions based on facts, as well as to protecting the privacy of our students and their families.

I know that the existence of this report and the ensuing investigation have created concern. The GISD and Benold teams will continue to work with the local authorities and will take appropriate actions as we learn more about the facts in this matter. Our work to support the students and families impacted by this incident while providing a safe learning environment for all is a priority for us at this time.

With kindest regards,

Fred Brent