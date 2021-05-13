Hearing scheduled for three former Minneapolis officers charged in connection with George Floyd's death

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane won't be in the courtroom Thursday, but the day's rulings could have a big impact on their August trial.

MINNEAPOLIS — A motion hearing is scheduled Thursday in Minneapolis for the three former officers still awaiting trial after being charged in connection with the May 25, 2020 killing of George Floyd.

All three men face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

In a court filing, the attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao is claiming prosecutorial misconduct.

In the filing, Thao's council claims Dr. Roger Mitchell, who at one point was going to be an expert witness in the earlier trial of Derek Chauvin, coerced medical examiner Andrew Baker into changing his autopsy findings in the death of George Floyd.

The court filings allege that Mitchell pressured Baker to report neck compression in the diagnosis of Floyd's death.

Sounds like there could be some fireworks in tomorrow's motion hearing for former Officers Kueng, Thao and Lane.



Attorney for Thao is accusing prosecutorial misconduct, alleging Dr. Roger Mitchell, who at one point was going to be an expert witness, coerced M.E. Andrew Baker. pic.twitter.com/ud2smI8egz — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) May 12, 2021

Thursday's hearing comes after a new court decision by Judge Peter Cahill, which will play into Derek Chauvin's sentencing, scheduled for June 25. Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, after a jury found he caused Floyd's death by kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes.

Judge Cahill has found four aggravating factors to consider in Chauvin's sentencing: That the defendant, Derek Chauvin, abused a position of trust and authority, the defendant treated George Floyd with particular cruelty, children were present during the commission of the offense, and the defendant committed the crime as a group with the active participation of at least three other persons.

On the final point, Judge Peter Cahill noted that former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were actively involved with Chauvin in restraining Floyd, and former officer Tou Thao actively kept bystanders from rendering aid. Cahill noted that the participation of the three other officers includes no finding of criminal liability on their part.

These four factors open the door for Chauvin's sentence to jump from the 12 and a half years that normally accompanies a second-degree murder conviction to a 40 year maximum sentence.

"I think the judge would feel fairly safe in going up to a 30-year sentence for Chauvin, but if he goes over 30 years, then he has to make some special findings and there's all kinds of scrutiny that comes along with it," said former federal prosecutor, Doug Kelley during an interview with KARE 11.

Cameras will not be present in the courtroom on Thursday, but a judge's ruling will allow them during the scheduled trial for the three officers, beginning August 23.

If the three former officers don’t negotiate pleas, they’ll move ahead to the trial.