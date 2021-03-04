Derek Chauvin trial brings tears to not only the courtroom but also the streets

Xavier Walton and Sergio Soto are in Minneapolis covering the trial and talking to people who were profoundly impacted by George Floyd's death.

MINNEAPOLIS — All eyes were on Minneapolis this week for the Derek Chauvin trial.

Mother nature welcomed out-of-towners with freezing temperatures and strong winds. Among them were KHOU11's Xavier Walton and Sergio Soto.

"Once we arrived at the Hennepin County Government Center, the first thing we noticed was the massive security presence," Walton said. "Between the armed National Guardsmen and the 12-foot fences, nobody is getting through unless you have the proper credentials, which unfortunately, we did not."

Before opening statements Monday morning, there was a huge press conference outside the security fences.

The Reverend Al Sharpton, Ben Crump and members of George Floyd’s family were there. Can’t forget all the reporters and photographers chomping at the bit for the highly anticipated trial to get underway.

Following opening statements, the prosecution started calling witnesses to the stand. Emotions flooded the courtroom and overflowed unto the streets below.

That became apparent when people protesting were trying to divert traffic on popular streets.

One delivery woman became irate when people wouldn't let her pass.

This poor delivery woman was just trying to do her job. Got turned away by protesters outside the courthouse for the #DerekChauvinTrial As you can see frustration mounting. @KHOU @kare11 pic.twitter.com/184IaTmfLS — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) March 29, 2021

There was a much larger protest Monday evening.

Following that protest, we got word a Minneapolis teacher was chaining herself to the security fences in an effort to raise awareness about social injustice.

"These aren't just locks with names on them. I know that's not what you're saying, but I want to tell the world this," Ms. Hirt said. "All of this, and if you go over there, there's more. These are lives that were taken and families that were destroyed."

"What's the lesson you want to teach everyone across the globe?" Walton asked.

"You can't deny people justice," said Hirt.

Local teacher chained to the fence here at the Hennepin County Government Center #DerekChauvinTrial She’s been here all night. Her daughter asked when she’s coming home. She said she doesn’t know. Why she’s locked in on @KHOU & @kare11 this AM. #chauvin #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/B73o2cTxwV — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) March 30, 2021

One thing impossible to miss was the number of windows boarded up in downtown Minneapolis. For some, it triggered memories from last summer when riots broke out in the city.

"I might get emotional, but I'm glad you're editing this, but I truly hope that we see justice served and that our community doesn't implode on itself," said Donna Morrison, a manager at the Hen House Eatery.

"Why do you get so emotional when talking about that?" Walton asked.

"Wow. You're really putting me on the spot," Morrison said. "A man's life was taken right there on the street."

You could hear the emotion build in Morrison's voice.

"If you go to the site," Morrison said. "It took me about a month to get down there and it's still overwhelming and powerful."

"And I just think the whole climate of that person of color being not respected and being disregarded," Morrison said. "We have to do better."

As she continues to wipe away tears, Morrison continued to say, "Probably for even deeper reasons, my brother passed away prior to that happening. He had an inoperable tumor on his trachea, which pushed on his trachea, causing him to have trouble breathing, so to hear that man say he couldn't breath and no one was helping him."

Here’s what the Cup Foods store looked like just yesterday. 38th & Chicago is still shutdown. The #DerekChauvinTrial is taking place less than 4 miles from where George Floyd took his last breath. The map provides a little perspective. Live on @KHOU at 4 talking #chauvin trial. pic.twitter.com/lNSfS676ki — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) March 29, 2021

Just about every person Walton spoke to in Minneapolis knew what they were doing on May 25, 2020.

Every person has a story.

And in the coming days, weeks and months, most people were impacted in some way, shape or form.

A local artist used her talents to deal with the drama coming from the courtroom.

"Emotionally, it hurts because it's somebody that could have been my brother, my dad, my uncle," said Kay Brown, a Minneapolis resident. "It could have been closer to home; and just to watch that, and just the trial Derek Chauvin, [he] is just sitting there with no remorse."

"You're saying this is a form of therapy. Do you feel better?" Walton asked.