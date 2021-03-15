Live: Judge to consider request to delay trial over news of Floyd family civil settlement

In the first week, seven jurors were seated, a third-degree murder charge was added, and the city reached a record civil settlement with George Floyd's family.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday, March 15

City of Minneapolis approved record $27 million settlement for Floyd family in civil lawsuit over his death



Judge takes request for 'continuance' under advisement amid concern that news of civil settlement could taint jury pool

Jury selection resumes Monday morning

Seven jurors already seated last week, seven more needed

Four are white, three are people of color; two are women

The judge in the Derek Chauvin trial is considering a defense request for a delay, due to the concern that news about a historic civil settlement with the George Floyd family could taint the jury pool.

On Friday, the Minneapolis City Council approved a $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family over his death. It is the most substantial in city history and one of the largest in U.S. history.

Monday morning during pretrial motions, defense attorney Eric Nelson said he is "gravely concerned" about the potential of that news to prejudice the seated jurors and other prospective ones.

Selection for the 14 potential jurors began on Tuesday, March 9, and is continuing into the second week. Seven jurors have been chosen and seven have yet to be found to fill out the 14-person panel - 12 jurors and two alternates.

Judge Cahill said Monday that he will take a request for a continuance, or a delay, under advisement. He denied the defense request for extra peremptory strikes - that they could use to dismiss more jurors without cause. And he said eventually he will call back the seven seated jurors to ask them what they know about the settlement, and if they can set it aside.

8:50 a.m.

Eric Nelson, defense attorney for Derek Chauvin, told the judge Monday during pretrial motions that he is "gravely concerned" about the impact from news of a record settlement between the city of Minneapolis and George Floyd's family.

The $27 million settlement was announced Friday. Nelson said he is worried about that news prejudicing potential jurors.

That's in addition to "all the high-ranking state officials that made comments at the onset of this entire situation," he said.

Nelson said the news has "very suspicious timing to say the least, and has an incredible propensity to taint a jury pool."

Nelson pointed out that the judge has told the seven jurors seated already that they should avoid news about the case but are allowed to scroll through social media.

"There are things the court should potentially be obligated to do to protect the jury from future press releases," he said.

Nelson requested a continuance of the trial and a renewal of his change of venue motion.

"I think there are things that the court must do which includes calling back the seven jurors that are already seated, asking them about the settlement," Nelson added.

Nelson said a press conference with the mayor of Minneapolis, city council leaders and the Floyd family on Friday "goes straight to the heart of pretrial publicity in this case."

Nelson also asked the judge to "strongly consider providing the defense with extra strikes" and "strongly consider the immediate sequestration of jurors" for the remainder of the court proceedings.

The judge allowed prosecutor Steve Schleicher to respond to Nelson's argument.

"There are some things that the state of Minnesota and this prosecution team can control, and there are some things that the state cannot and does not control," Schleicher said. "We cannot and do not control the civil aspect of the case, we cannot and do not control the Minneapolis city council, and we certainly cannot and do not control the news cycle."

Schleicher argued that the jury pool has already been exposed to other news about the case, and that they are selecting only people who can set that aside.

"While potential jurors have been exposed to media in the case," Schleicher pointed out, "the jurors that we've seated have expressed that they can set anything they've heard outside the courtroom aside, and judge the case based on the evidence."

Schleicher said he believes the jury selection should continue as scheduled, and that he would oppose any extra strikes as "premature."

"You would agree that it's unfortunate, wouldn't you?" Cahill said. "That we have this reported all over the media while we're in jury selection."

Judge Cahill said the defense and even the prosecution should have a legitimate concern about the impact, and said there's been other "prejudicial" pretrial publicity aside from this.

"I don't think it's appropriate for extra strikes," Cahill said, because if someone has read something and can't put it aside, he will strike that person for cause anyway.

"I'm gonna grant the motion that at some point, probably after we are finished selecting, that we call back the seven to see if they've read anything and if it changes their mind about being fair and impartial," Cahill said.

Cahill also said he doesn't sense any "evil intent" on the timing.

Judge Cahill said he will move forward for now, but he's taking the motion for a continuance under advisement.

8 a.m.

Pretrial motions began at 8 a.m. Monday, an hour ahead of jury selection, for the second week of the Derek Chauvin trial.

The judge first heard a motion from the prosecution to place boundaries around the testimony of one of the defense's expert witnesses, Dr. David Fowler. Fowler is the former Maryland Chief Medical Examiner.

The prosecutor told the judge that because Dr. Fowler was one of more than a dozen contributing experts to a forensic panel report on "medical causation," the state is concerned that Fowler will be testifying about others' opinions, and not just his own. The prosecutor asked the judge to rule that the doctor can only speak about his own opinions and analysis. The prosecution also asked for a hearing to question the doctor without the jury present.

The defense said the panel model for the report is a "common" format. "It's a peer-reviewed process," he said. "In this particular case, Dr. Fowler is the primary examiner."

Judge Cahill ruled that Fowler will be limited in his testimony to what falls within expertise of a forensic pathologist, just like any other expert witness.

The judge also heard defense concerns about boundaries around a prosecution witness, Dr. Sarah Vinson. The judge said that Vinson, a forensic psychiatrist, can weigh in on the video and how George Floyd's actions may be "consistent with" some human reactions like anxiety and panic. But the judge acknowledged that the expert can't diagnose Floyd with a condition like PTSD after his death, or speculate on his state of mind.

Cahill said Vinson can say things like "his actions are consistent with a panic attack, his actions are consistent with anxiety, his actions are consistent with somebody who suffers from claustrophobia." But Cahill added, "I think the one that may be problematic is PTSD."

As the prosecution and defense resume their vetting of potential jurors, Judge Cahill said Friday that he may start asking potential jurors to self-identify their race on the stand once they are chosen. Previously the courts have been releasing the self-identified race from the jury questionnaire each person has filled out.

Three of the seated jurors so far are white men, one is a multiracial woman, one is a white woman, one is a Black man and one is a Hispanic man. Seven more people are needed to fill the jury of 12 sitting jurors and two alternates.

The judge said that opening arguments will not start until March 29, even if all the jurors are selected before that.