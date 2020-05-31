'We will not let the memory of George Floyd be hijacked' | HPD chief Acevedo delivers stirring remarks amid protests

Here is a look at the latest George Floyd headlines from Houston and throughout Texas for Sunday, May 31.

HOUSTON — This page will constantly be updated to include the latest details on protests around Houston and the country

Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for all Texas counties in response to violent protesting throughout the state following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Under this declaration, the governor has the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas peace officers. The governor's office said its a move to ensure public safety and curb the threat of property damage.

Abbott released the following statement:

"Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights. However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss. By authorizing additional federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers we will help protect people’s safety while ensuring that peaceful protesters can continue to make their voices heard."

Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio have been the locations of large protest this week. Earlier, the governed deployed 1,500 DPS officers and the National Guard to assist local law enforcement agencies.

On Sunday, Houston continued to recover from its second consecutive night of protests and unrest, which has resulted in hundreds of arrests and officers injured.

The Houston Police Department established a heavy presence overnight near the Toyota Center as protest started out peaceful, but as the night went on, several tense moments between demonstrators and police occurred.

During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said there's reason to believe anarchist and other provocateurs are infiltrating protest events and exciting chaos. He said his department is aware and monitoring the situation.

Timeline of events from the George Floyd protests in Texas:

MAY 31 4:42 P.M. — The Brazoria County NAACP has joined forces with the Houston Urban League and Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office to organize a prayer vigil in honor of George Floyd. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Sports Complex at Shadow Creek Ranch in Pearland. More info.

MAY 31 3:38 P.M. — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Police Chief Art Acevedo and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee expressed their support for protesters who are exercising their First Amendment rights in a safe and peaceful manner during a faith-based event in northwest Houston.

During the event, all three delivered prayers for all the people— both protesters and first responders— involved in the recent rallies and other demonstrations.

Acevedo, who has always been open about his Christian faith, had the most memorable moment when he became emotional while talking about police response to civil unrest.

"We don't fear speaking the truth because we're doing God's work," Acevedo said. "We don't fear speaking the truth because we're covered by the holy spirit. We don't fear walking up to people who are angry because we join them in their anger."

Attendees honked from their vehicles and cheered as the chief spoke. He become so rattled, that eventually, he took off his facial mask.

"We will get through this because we're Houston," the chief said. We will not let people come into our city and tear it up. And I'm hear to tell you, that don't take our kindness for weakness because when you try to tear up our city, you're not going to have to face the police. You're going to have to face the people of Houston. We will not let the memory of George Floyd be hijacked by anarchists that are doing Satan's work.

Acevedo said he would like to give George Floyd a special HPD escort during his upcoming funeral in Fort Bend County if the family allows. Turner added he believes a police escort could be a way to unite police and the community.

Watch the full speech in the YouTube video player below:

MAY 31 3:16 P.M. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a statement in response to the death of George Floyd and ongoing protests in the Houston area.

“I join the millions of fellow Americans and people across the world in condemning the brutal, senseless murder of George Floyd. The sight of yet another black American having their life stolen by a law enforcement officer whose mission was to protect and serve their community is heartbreaking, and stands as just the latest painful reminder of the deep, systemic flaws that continue to break the bonds of trust between many of our residents and our criminal justice system," she said.

Hildago said she supports the mayor and other city leaders in encouraging protesters speak out in a manner that is safe and peaceful. She reminded the public that COVID-19 remains a threat.

"That is why I urge those who join in demanding change to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and mitigate potential exposure as much as possible or by participating virtually," Hildalgo said.

Hildalgo said the Harris County Office of Emergency Management has remained in close touch with Mayor Sylvester Turner regarding the protests. They're ready to provide any additional tools and resources the city may need to keep communities safe.

"As Harris County Judge, I will continue to do everything in my power to drive forward meaningful criminal justice reform, hold all our institutions - including law enforcement - accountable and work to dismantle the root sources of racism and inequity in our community. The work is long and hard, but we will continue to drive forward alongside the community and with more resolve than ever," she said.

MAY 31 2:10 P.M. — President Donald Trump tweets: "The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization."

ANTIFA is a anti-fascist political movement comprised of autonomous activist groups that have historically used protests, property damage and physical violence to enact political change. Read More.

MAY 31 1:49 P.M. — The Dallas city manager, police chief and other leaders are discussing whether to implement a curfew in Dallas after a second night of vandalism.

"[A curfew] is something that law enforcement is going to have to ask us for," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. "They're going to have to tell us that that's what they think they need to be able to bring this under control, and if they want to do that, I'm supportive of that.” Read more.

MAY 31 12:16 P.M. — Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for all Texas counties in response to violent protesting throughout the state. Under this declaration, the governor has the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas peace officers. More information.

MAY 31 12:00 P.M. — The Houston Police Department has changed the profile pictures on its Facebook and Twitter social media accounts to an illustration of George Floyd with the hashtag #JusticeForFloyd.

MAY 31 11:18 A.M. — The Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church has organized a vigil in remembrance of George Floyd and several others African-Americans who died unjustly including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade. It will take place at from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the church (2025 West 11th St., Houston, Texas 77008.)

In a Facebook post the church tells participants:

"When you arrive on campus please stay in your vehicle until candles are placed on your trunk by our gloved volunteers. Secure your face mask and then exit your vehicle and join us on the front lawn of the church. We ask that you observe physical distancing of at least six feet. We will pray together for justice, receive the gift of song, lift up names, and maintain a sacred silence for eight minutes and forty-six seconds. Some of us are planning to walk the bayou in candle-lit silence afterwards and you are welcome to join us. We ask that you bring your own bottle of water, umbrella, seat if you will need it, and fire igniter to light your own candle."

Click here for more info.

MAY 31 10:45 A.M. — Target will be temporarily closing more than 170 stores around the country as protests heated up over the death of George Floyd, including three locations in Austin, Texas.

The Minneapolis-based company stated "We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal." Read more.

MAY 31 9:55 A.M. — Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, Twitter and other major brands posted support to their social media accounts for the activist group Black Lives Matter, as protests continued across the U.S.

YouTube and Twitter changed their icons to a black color scheme in solidarity with the movement. Twitter wrote: "When members of our community hurt, we all hurt."

MAY 31 9:40 A.M. — Black Lives Matter: Houston announces it will not be hosting any events for Sunday, and explains "We are working on bailing protesters out of jail and helping them and their families get assistance" in a Facebook post.

MAY 31 1:00 A.M. — A heavy police presence remains downtown near the Toyota Center where people have been protesting against the death of George Floyd. Several viewers shared video with KHOU 11.

WARNING: The video below contains strong language.