Geekdom: Building San Antonio one start-up at a time

SAN ANTONIO — A bootcamp for start-ups. Building San Antonio one startup at a time is a major goal of the organization, Geekdom. CEO Charles Woodin said the goal in the next 10 years is start 500 startups with the majority calling San Antonio home.

"We are focusing here primarily," he said. "San Antonio is our base. It is the place we are trying to make the biggest economic impact."

He said Geekdom has been around for ten years.

"We have experienced all these different stages that startups go through," he said. "At the earliest stage it is really important to help the individuals’ realize they may have an idea in their head. But what steps do they need to take to get it out."

Geekdom has a free three-day startup bootcamp. It is led by staff and local mentors who get to share their experiences. Woodin said people will leave after the third day with a more direct plan for their business.

"They have an elevator pitch," he said. "And they have a business model that they can talk about as well."

The startup bootcamp happened this weekend. But, there is another one coming up April 21-23rd.

Registration is also live for the April Startup Bootcamp, at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/startup-bootcamp-april-tickets-590184015277

