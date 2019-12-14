STONEWALL, Texas — The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a woman was found dead inside her home in the 300 block of Saint Francis Street Friday evening.

Deputies had responded to a 911 call from a person who has been staying at the home around 6:30 p.m., and when they arrived they found the body of a 57-year-old woman from Stonewall on the kitchen floor.

The person who had called was also at the home, authorities said.

The victim has been identified but her name has not been released to the public.

The circumstances of her death are being investigated. It is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random crime, authorities said. Her body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.