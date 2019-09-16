GUADALUPE, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from September 11.

While the second day of hearings is in recess, attorneys for Guadalupe City lake property owners are meeting with lawyers representing the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Monday to see if they can agree on terms for a settlement for a temporary injunction.

A possible settlement would avoid de-watering Lakes McQueeney, Placid, Gonzales, and Meadow and would include keeping people off the lakes until 3rd party experts could determine unsafe zones.

An attorney speaking to KENS 5 said that once unsafe zones are determined, the "rest of the lake would be business as usual."

In August, the GBRA announced plans to de-water the four lakes, citing safety concerns after a spill gate failure at the Lake Dunlap Dam in May.

Property owners filed two lawsuits accusing the GBRA of failing to do their job of maintaining the 90-year-old dams at the six hydro-electric lakes under their authority.

A court hearing was held last Wednesday at the Guadalupe County Justice Center. Judge Stephen B. Ables consolidated the two cases before hearing opening arguments.

Attorneys asked the judge to grant a temporary restraining order against the GBRA to stop the lake drains. The judge granted that restraining order; when or if the lakes will be drained won't be determined until the hearing is complete.

