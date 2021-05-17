Gator Country floods after extensive rainfall across Southeast Texas

RELATED: CLOSURES: Heavy rain prompts some early school dismissals around Southeast Texas



Stalled vehicles, flooded homes and businesses are what many are left to deal with.



"When you really sit back and look at this it's like it's not fair," said Gator Country owner Gary Saurage.



His business is completely flooded and his homes on the property are inches away from taking on water.



"I think this one caught everyone by surprise,” Saurage said. “Look around. Look at this. My outdoor kitchen is underwater. Who would have thought in the first day that it's this bad."



This storm forced the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a number of rescues across the region, including moving cattle to higher ground.



With more rain in the forecast, Saurage says he knows the drill, hoping for the best, while also preparing for the worst.



"What am I gonna do? Pack up 700 alligators and move to high ground? That's not gonna work, man,” Saurage said. “This is where we're at. We're used to it. We’re built for this. We understand it's gonna happen."

