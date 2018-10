AUSTIN — UPDATE: Austin City Limits Fest gates are now open as of 11:45 Saturday morning, according to officials. Music will begin at noon.

The schedule of events will be the same except the Bells of Joy's set is 15 minutes shorter.

Officials are still advising festival goers be prepared for possible storms throughout the afternoon.

Due to an approaching storm, opening of #ACLFest gates will be delayed this morning. Please stay tuned. We will open gates as soon as possible. — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) October 6, 2018

11am | ACL Fest: Due to an approaching storm, opening of gates will be delayed this morning. Please stay tuned. We will open gates as soon as possible. #kvue #atxwx pic.twitter.com/V7dQvbXXWd — Albert Ramon (@AlbertR_KVUE) October 6, 2018

This is an ongoing story, we will update as we learn more.

© 2018 KVUE-TV