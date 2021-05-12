Popular app used to find gas prices experiencing issues due to high volume

The website has been extremely popular in the past few days as motorists scramble to find gas following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

ATLANTA — The popular website and app that allows drivers to find the cheapest gas (or any gas) is down.

GasBuddy officials said last night that the app was experiencing issues "caused by a high volume of users." On Wednesday morning, however, the website appeared to be down, too.

When attempting to go to the website, many users saw a "Error 503 Backend fetch failed" message.

Users could pull up the app, but occasional server errors were popping up.

GasBuddy tells us that 60 percent of gas stations in metro Atlanta are without gas.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Our team is still working hard to address server issues due to a large volume of people downloading and using the app. Users can expect an improvement from yesterday - but load times and errors are intermittent. — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) May 12, 2021

Governor Brian Kemp, on Tuesday, announced he’s suspending the state gas tax through Saturday to try to keep prices in check. His order also prohibits price gouging at the pump.

The Colonial Pipeline, whose operator is based right here in Alpharetta, Georgia, is one of the nation's largest sources of fuel and remains mostly shut down after a cyberattack.

Experts say this could have major impacts on travel in Georgia. The Colonial Pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey, carrying more than 100 million barrels of fuel every day. That's everything from gasoline to heating oil and jet fuel that supplies Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

It's responsible for almost half of the entire East Coast's fuel supply.