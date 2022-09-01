Gas station clerk shot twice after fight near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A clerk was shot twice after a group of men started a fight with him during his break, police say.
Just before 3 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the 7-eleven located in the 800 block of San Pedro.
Police say the clerk was on his break when a group of men came and picked a fight with him. At some point during the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the clerk in the arm twice, then drove away.
The suspect was found by police and taken into custody and the clerk was taken to the hospital in stable condition.