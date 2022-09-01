Gas station clerk shot twice after fight near downtown, police say

The clerk was on his break when a group of men started a fight with him.

SAN ANTONIO — A clerk was shot twice after a group of men started a fight with him during his break, police say.

Just before 3 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the 7-eleven located in the 800 block of San Pedro.

Police say the clerk was on his break when a group of men came and picked a fight with him. At some point during the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the clerk in the arm twice, then drove away.