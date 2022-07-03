Gas prices soaring across Texas, including in San Antonio

San Antonio ranks fourth for the cheapest gas, but expect prices to continue to rise, according to AAA Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — Gas prices are skyrocketing across the U.S.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is topping over $4 for the first time in over a decade. The rising prices are fueled in part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Texans are not seeing the price of gas top four dollars, yet. However, across the state, drivers are seeing a surge in prices. The average price for a gallon of unleaded in Texas is hitting $3.72, according to Triple AAA Texas.

San Antonio is seeing a slightly lower average at $3.62 a gallon, an increase of 30 cents over the weekend.

Josh Zuber with AAA Texas said although San Antonio is ranked fourth for the cheapest gas in the state, the prices will continue to rise.

“There’s so many different factors that go into a gallon of gasoline, but the bottom line is, gas prices are going to be going up, unfortunately, for drivers across the state,” said Zuber.

According to AAA Texas, the average cost to get a gallon of unleaded gas in 2021 topped off at $2.41.

Zuber said the soaring rates are nearing an 11-year-high, the record set in 2008 at $3.98 a gallon.

“These are the highest gas prices right now that we've seen since 2012 on a statewide level, and we could be approaching those 2008 figures as we go through the rest of this week, maybe even into later this month,” said Zuber.

Across Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most at the pump, a gallon costing $3.92.

Nationwide, drivers in California getting hit the hardest, costing over five dollars a gallon.

“We're going to be seeing those gas prices on the rise, most notably and most recently due to the Russia Ukraine conflict. We're going to be seeing tighter supply of oil across the world and that impacts us right here, even in Texas,” said Zuber.

Zuber said high gas prices are slowing down spring break travel plans. He said before drivers hit the road, to download an app like AAA’s Mobile App, or Gas Buddy to find the cheapest gas near you.

“Drivers can go ahead and shop around and save when they're filling up,” said Zuber. “Also folks can save if they sign up for a fuel rewards program, maybe at a grocery store or, for example. AAA members can save if they sign up for the Shell Fuel Rewards program.”