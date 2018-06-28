The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.65 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than last week and is 60 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.08 while drivers in Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least at $2.48 per gallon.

In San Antonio, the average price is $2.54, well below the average numbers the state and the country. The price in San Antonio is down six cents from last week, but up 54 cents from this time last year. We're nowhere near the record price for a gallon of gas, which was $3.96 in the summer of 2008.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.85, which is two cents less than this day last week and 60 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Gas prices in Texas and many parts of the country have consistently been declining since Memorial Day. In fact, Texas was tied for 10th place among states with the largest weekly average price decrease. However, increased demand over the 4th of July holiday period could slow the declining trend or possibly cause prices to tick back up slightly in the coming days, according to market analysts. Nonetheless, many Texas motorists will enjoy some relief at the pump as they hit the roads in the coming days.

AAA Texas forecasts that a record 2.9 million Texans will drive to their destination during the Independence Day holiday period, which runs from July 3, 2018 to July 8, 2018. 3.4 million Texans total are expected to travel either by car, plane, bus, cruise or train over the holiday period.

