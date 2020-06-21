Gas line ruptures after driver crashes into Midas shop

Shortly after the crash, a security officer saw a woman climb out of the rubble and run away into a nearby neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that crashed into a Midas shop early Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to the 1300 block of SW Military around 2 a.m. Sunday for a vehicle that crashed into the side of a building.

At the scene, officers found an SUV that crashed into a Midas shop. There was also a gas line that ruptured.

SAFD firefighters responded to the scene and quickly pulled the car off of the ruptured gas line and plugged the leak to protect against an explosion.

According to an official with SAPD, a security officer who was across the street told officers that he watched the car turn onto Altru Avenue at a high rate of speed, lose control, and crash into the building.

Shortly after the crash, the security officer saw a woman climb out of the rubble and run away into a nearby neighborhood.