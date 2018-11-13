BEXAR COUNTY — A gas line explosion forced families out of their homes and into the cold early Tuesday morning on the far south side of San Antonio.

The blast was around 1:30 a.m. along Martinez Losoya Road. The explosion caused a massive fire and flames could be seen from miles around.

The Bexar County Emergency Manager says a 10-inch gas main broke and exploded, sending flames 40 feet into the air. Three homes had to be immediately evacuated.

Because the families got out so quickly, no one was hurt in the explosion or the fire it caused. The explosion is still under investigation.

