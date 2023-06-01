Gas leak in West Bexar County prompts school evacuation

CPS Energy workers, fire crews and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, and the leak has been repaired.

SAN ANTONIO — A gas leak late Thursday morning prompted Fisher Elementary School to evacuate students to the outside while crews worked to repair the nearby gas line.

The incident occurred near Barrell Pass and Krie Trail in West Bexar County.

CPS Energy workers, fire crews and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. The leak was a result of construction crews striking a gas line in the area, the sheriff's office said.

"The school staff did a great job of evacuating and ensuring the students' and faculty's safety," said Walter Ball, division chief with Bexar County ESD # 2.

He said one school occupant was assessed and treated for a heat-related ailment, but there were no other injuries.

Several heavy fire apparatus and ambulances were available on standby.

Other homes in a two-block radius also were evacuated. Air monitoring remains in place to ensure safety.

Traffic was diverted from the area while the repairs took place.

Students have returned to their classrooms, Northside ISD officials said.

CPS Energy released a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"Our crews are on site to make necessary repairs to damage to an underground gas line that was hit by a non-CPS Energy contractor. The natural gas service has been turned off to ensure the school is safe," they said.