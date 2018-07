Parts of Babcock Road were closed Monday after a construction crew hit a gas pipe.

A spokesperson for CPS confirmed the incident, which occurred while crews were digging in the 1400 block of Babcock, near Loop 410.

CPS says that the area was not evacuation and that they have a team on-site working on the leak.

Babcock Road was re-opened shortly after the leak was repaired.

KENS 5 has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story.

© 2018 KENS