SAN ANTONIO — No injuries have been reported after a gas leak sent fumes into the building where the holiday program at Riverside Park Academy had just concluded.

A CPS Energy spokesperson said a contractor struck the gas main in the street near the school on the city’s south side. A crew was called out to the scene to make repairs.

According to the school’s website, the Holiday Choir and Art Showcase was held at the San Antonio ISD school, which serves students from Pre-K to 8th grade. A spokesperson said the event had ended and there weren’t many people still in the building when the gas leak occurred.

"There is a Holiday Program going on at the school and some of the fumes are going into the building," SAISD spokesperson Leslie Price said. "No parents or kids were inside the school when the fumes began to go inside the school, so there would only have been a couple of people in the building at the time."

It’s unclear if the school or nearby businesses will be impacted by the fumes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Defense team for man accused of killing Trinity cheerleader blames drugs for her death

'It's just devastating': Non-profit offers free counseling for children in church sex abuse case

Man accused of paying $10,000 to have his ex-girlfriend killed

Police chief: 6 people killed in New Jersey shooting, including officer

Iowa homeowner defends Confederate flag, Swastika paintings across from elementary school