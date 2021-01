FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a 74-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's who went missing Saturday has been found.

FBCSO said Saturday night Gary Schmidt has been found, and his family has been notified.

Deputies were searching for Schmidt after he didn't show up at work. Investigators said he didn't report to his job at the Kroger in the 8011 block of West Grand Parkway.