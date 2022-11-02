KENS 5 legend Gary DeLaune remembered as being 'full of life,' 'a treasure' in Friday ceremony

The lifelong journalist died early Sunday morning at the age of 88. On Friday, many friends gathered to remember him.

SAN ANTONIO — Iconic KENS 5 sportscaster Gary DeLaune was remembered Friday afternoon under sunny skies by hundreds of grateful friends who came to say their last goodbyes at Oak Hills Church.

Even though DeLaune was an eyewitness to many of the most important stories of the day for the last 60 years or so, friends said his heart was bigger than his work. Those friends include Dallas Cowboys superstar Drew Pearson.

"When we were together, people asked him for the autographs," Pearson said. "They didn't ask me, 'Who's this guy with you?' They say, 'I know you, Gary. Who is that with you?'"

DeLaune passed away early Sunday morning after coming down with a fatal case of pneumonia, according to relatives. He was 88. All told, he spent six decades in the news industry, working in television and radio and covering everything from Dallas Cowboys games to San Antonio high school sports.

"He was just a man with a twinkle in his eyes," said Lindy Lester. "So full of life and just a treasure. He has just enriched our lives so much."

"Every day that man woke up wondering how he could make everyone else have a better day," Richard Oliver said.

Earlier in his career, DeLaune covered the assassination of John. F. Kennedy for KLIF radio in Dallas, becoming the first reporter anywhere to go on air with the news of the shooting.

He also was on the scene of the San Antonio Fiesta sniper attack in 1979. He spent a total of 28 years with KENS 5.

"You feel like you've known him forever when you met him five minutes ago," Bud Little said. "I like Gary very much. I will miss him. We were better off because of his fair reporting. We were better off because you just met a person and you couldn't forget."

Honoring Gary DeLaune, SO many friends got the word to wear bright colors. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/w80JV9NRx9 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) February 11, 2022

I shot this guy’s first tv standup. Today we are in gratitude for years of great friendships - like Gary DeLaune. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/vqn84Wba0O — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) February 11, 2022

"Just a ball of fire," Lon Oakley added. "Gary always had energy. And he always made everyone around him feel special. It was all about you. Not about him and that's what made him a great man."

In addition to dedicating his life to journalism, DeLaune's accomplishments are numerous, including being inducted into the Lone Star Basketball, Texas Radio, San Antonio Radio and San Antonio Sports hall of fames.

"It's hard, but he had a wonderful, wonderful life, and touched a lot of people," said Pat Shumaker. "So godspeed, Gary!"