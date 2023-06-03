Garland officers shoot suspect following attempted traffic stop and chase, police say

The incident happened in the 3900 block of Glenhaven Drive near Forest Lane and Jupiter Road.

GARLAND, Texas — An investigation is underway after police said officers shot a suspect during an exchange of gunfire on Monday.

Police said the incident happened in the 3900 block of Glenhaven Drive off Forest Lane between Plano and Jupiter roads.

According to police, two Garland officers in a squad vehicle were involved in a chase with a suspect after an attempted traffic stop around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect stopped in the neighborhood on Glenhaven Drive, exited the vehicle and pulled out a handgun. According to police, the suspect fired multiple shots at officers.

The two officers got out of their vehicle and returned fire, police said.

The suspect was struck at least once and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. The suspect has not yet been identified.

There were no officers injured during the incident.