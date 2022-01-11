‘As a woman, it’s petrifying’: Man enters home through garage, sexually assaults woman

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a traumatic situation at a far-southwest neighborhood.

Investigators say a man snuck into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her on Halloween. It happened in the Luckey Ranch area off Interstate 90.

The offender has still not been caught.

“As a woman, it’s petrifying,” said a nearby neighbor who didn’t want to be identified. “I love my neighborhood; I feel very safe in my neighborhood. But knowing something like this can happen so close, it just reminds you that we are in 2022. This world sucks and there are awful people.”

The resident recalls Monday started as a normal day. When she came home, though, several emergency vehicles were parked in front of her house.

“Obviously, [investigators] don’t give details,” she said. “So, you don’t know what happened, you just know something happened. It wasn’t until last night when the report came out that really makes it crazy.”

As families were starting their day, a woman was being attacked in her bedroom. It happened in broad daylight and no one we spoke with heard a thing. A next-door neighbor said her dogs didn’t bark.

“He accessed the house through an open garage door,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. “While certainly we would never get into the business of blaming the victim, I wish we lived in a world where we could just leave our garage doors open and our doors unlocked.”

According to authorities, the victim called for help around 10:30 a.m.

Luckey Ranch residents told us their cameras picked up traffic but not a man matching the suspect’s description.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching through surveillance videos for clues.

Investigators are looking for a slender white or Hispanic man who is about 5-foot-9 with a scar over his right eyebrow. He reportedly had a surgical mask on at the time of the attack and was wearing a black t-shirt and dark sweatpants.