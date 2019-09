SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a north side-house where a small fire broke out in the garage.

The incident took place around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Bee Cave Street near Shavano Park.

Authorities said the fire was caused by an electric car charging in the garage. Two people were in the house when they smelled smoke, but no injuries were reported.

The fire caused around $50,000 in damages.