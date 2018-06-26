A garage fire on the city's northwest side caused ammunition to go off in the midst of the blaze.

The San Antonio Fire Department said just before midnight, crews arrived to the 17900 block of Bella Luna Way to the garage fire.

Fortunately, the popping from the ammunition woke the family up.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze fairly quickly and it did not spread into the home.

The damage is estimated at less than $10,000.

No injuries were reported.

Arson is investigating the source of the fire.

