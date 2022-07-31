Gaping hole left in home after driver crashes into it overnight

Nobody inside the home was injured, and neither was the driver.

SAN ANTONIO — A northeast side home has a gaping hole in the wall after a driver crashed into it early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 7400 block of Midcrown Drive around 3:30 a.m. for reports of an accident. Police say that the man who ran into the home stayed on the scene after the crash.

Thankfully, nobody was injured inside when the car crashed into the home, and neither was the driver.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. Officers did not specify if alcohol was a factor in the crash, however the driver was taken into custody.

First responders stayed on the scene and made sure the home was safe for the residents. Firefighters also cleared the area of debris and sealed up the hole in the home with plastic until the homeowners can get the damage repaired.

No other details were provided and no injuries were reported.

