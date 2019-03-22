SAN ANTONIO — A group of teen gamers is hoping their hobby will help pay for college. The unique team meets after class at CAST Tech High School.

"We aren't just a bunch of gamers, we're also a family," said 10th Grader Joshua McGowan.

The family’s official title is the CAST Tech High School Gaming Club. They compete in the High School Esports League. HSEL puts on video game competitions.

Top teams can win scholarship money from the league. The expose can also lead to recruitment offers from College gaming teams as well.

While the potential payday is one reason the gaming club has seen interest from over 70 students, the teens say they are also smashing gamer stereotypes.

"It promotes social interactions because especially in this game, you need to work together in order to succeed," said Joaquin Barbosa as he drew out the floor plan to an upcoming objective.

The teens do a lot more than play games. Away from the screen, they work out together every week. They are also in talks with HEB about healthy snack options. Tenth Grader James Hiller said he’s found a variety of benefits from being in the club.

"You can build that family bond in that team,” said Hiller. “We're trying to eat healthier, exercise to … balance all that as well."

The teens say another life skill they are practicing is clear communication.

"One of the most rewarding things about this club is just seeing everyone having a place to be,” said Fernando Garcia who serves as the CAST Tech-Gaming President. “It's not people staying behind in their own homes, playing their games by themselves. It's actually them going out and interacting with other people."