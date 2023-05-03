Fundraiser being held by Seton Home to benefit teen moms

Gala in the Garden will help to raise money so they can continue to break the cycle of abuse and poverty by helping teenage moms.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Seton Home works to break the cycle of abuse and poverty by providing a caring home, education, and support services necessary to transform the lives of pregnant and parenting teen mothers and their children.

That’s the mission for over 40 years at Seton Home, supporting teen moms as early as 12 years old

"We provide a safe and nurturing home,” said Gladys Gonzalez, Executive Director at Seton Home. “We provide an efficiency for them so that they can learn parenting skills, get the necessary counseling that they need, trauma informed counseling, and their education of that education has not been met and then supply them with skilled so that they can become self-sufficient.”

“We are so committed to making and transforming these moms lives and also the children that they care for,” added Gonzalez.

By providing a safe and caring home, Gonzalez says the mothers and their children thrive in Seton Home when often times they would have ended up on the street.

“We see moms that have been had come through our home a 12 years later, and she will be our guest speaker,” said Gonzalez. “And she is absolutely thriving in and what she is doing today. And she says if it hadn't been for that safe place that I could go to, I wouldn't be who I am today. And that's who we are. We want to open our doors.”

Now is your time to help support their mission of thriving.

Gala in the Garden is an event that benefits Seton Home, and with your support, a chance to impact many more young moms.

The event happens March 25 at the Whitley Theological Center.

“It really does take every single organization and individual who says there's a mom that may be needing your help. Refer them to us,” said Gonzalez “Our doors are open.”

For more information or to get tickets go to https://setonhomesa.org/.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.