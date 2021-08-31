Funeral services being held Tuesday for head K-9 trainer for Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO — Deputy Floyd Cardenas, 41, will be laid to rest Tuesday. He was the head trainer for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit who passed away earlier this month in his sleep.
Deputy Cardenas leaves behind a wife and two teenagers. He also leaves behind his K-9 Tango, who is nine years old.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said Cardenas had no underlying medical conditions and was at work prior to his death participating in a search for a suspect.
The funeral details are as follows:
Procession
- Tuesday, August 31, 2021 — 9 a.m.
- Mission Park North Funeral Chapel, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr.
Route
- Departure from funeral home to Loop 410
- East on Loop 410 to US Hwy 281
- North on US Hwy 281 to Loop 1604 N
- East on Loop 1604 N to Redland Rd
- Turnaround at Redland Rd, proceed on Loop 1604 frontage Rd. to CBC
Memorial Service
- Tuesday, August 31, 2021 — 10 a.m.
- Community Bible Church, 2477 N Loop 1604 E