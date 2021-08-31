Funeral services being held Tuesday for head K-9 trainer for Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Floyd Cardenas, 41, passed away in his sleep earlier this month.

SAN ANTONIO — Deputy Floyd Cardenas, 41, will be laid to rest Tuesday. He was the head trainer for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit who passed away earlier this month in his sleep.

Deputy Cardenas leaves behind a wife and two teenagers. He also leaves behind his K-9 Tango, who is nine years old.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Cardenas had no underlying medical conditions and was at work prior to his death participating in a search for a suspect.

The funeral details are as follows:

Procession

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 — 9 a.m.

Mission Park North Funeral Chapel, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr.

Route

Departure from funeral home to Loop 410

East on Loop 410 to US Hwy 281

North on US Hwy 281 to Loop 1604 N

East on Loop 1604 N to Redland Rd

Turnaround at Redland Rd, proceed on Loop 1604 frontage Rd. to CBC

Memorial Service