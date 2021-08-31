x
Funeral services being held Tuesday for head K-9 trainer for Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Floyd Cardenas, 41, passed away in his sleep earlier this month.
Credit: BCSO

SAN ANTONIO — Deputy Floyd Cardenas, 41, will be laid to rest Tuesday. He was the head trainer for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit who passed away earlier this month in his sleep.

Deputy Cardenas leaves behind a wife and two teenagers. He also leaves behind his K-9 Tango, who is nine years old.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Cardenas had no underlying medical conditions and was at work prior to his death participating in a search for a suspect.

The funeral details are as follows:

Procession

  • Tuesday, August 31, 2021 — 9 a.m.
  • Mission Park North Funeral Chapel, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr.

Route

  • Departure from funeral home to Loop 410
  • East on Loop 410 to US Hwy 281
  • North on US Hwy 281 to Loop 1604 N
  • East on Loop 1604 N to Redland Rd
  • Turnaround at Redland Rd, proceed on Loop 1604 frontage Rd. to CBC

Memorial Service

  • Tuesday, August 31, 2021 — 10 a.m.
  • Community Bible Church, 2477 N Loop 1604 E

