BELTON, Texas — Funeral services for Belton student Joe Ramirez will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Crossroads Church, located at 500 South I-35.

His service will also be live streamed on 6 News, as well as recorded on his obituary page here for those who cannot attend.

Ramirez was reportedly stabbed after a fight broke out between him and another student at the high school Tuesday morning, the Belton Police Department said. He was flown to Baylor Scott and White in Temple where he later died.



The other student who reportedly stabbed him was identified as 18-year-old Caysen Allison. He was arrested about 20 minutes after the incident off campus, police said.



A day after his arrest, Allison was charged with murder over Ramirez's death, police said. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

A GoFundMe has also been made for the Ramirez family. The fundraiser's creator, Cynthia Grubb, said any money raised will go directly to the family to assist with funeral and burial expenses.

"Joe was a very kind, loving and gentle young man and this a huge loss for his family, friends and loved ones," Grubb told 6 News. "Any donation is greatly appreciated."

So far $40,665 has been raised of the $25,000 goal. Click here to donate.

