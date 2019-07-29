SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 77-year-old man who was shot and killed July 26 has made funeral arrangements in the wake of his shocking death.

Jose Lozano Rodriguez was at the Exxon at Fair Avenue and I-37 just after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. That's when two men came up to him; one of them shot Rodriguez in the face. Police say the two men took off after the shooting.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and Rodriguez's death has been ruled as a homicide.

Visitation and a rosary for Rodriguez are scheduled for August 1 at 5 p.m. at the Mission Park Funeral Chapels on 1700 SE Military Dr.

A funeral service for Rodriguez will be held the following day at 11 a.m., also at the Mission Park Funeral Chapels.

Investigators are hoping video from the gas station will help them track down the suspects. In the meantime, they have shared photos of those suspects, which can be viewed here.