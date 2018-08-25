SAN ANTONIO — Funeral arrangements for the San Antonio Police Department detective who died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer have been announced.

A 21-year veteran with SAPD, Detective Roland Arcos Perez passed away around midnight Sunday.

His visitation service will be Monday, August 27 from 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

The rosary will begin at 6:30 pm, also at Porter Loring North.

The funeral mass will be Tuesday, August 28 at 11 am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

An interment with honor guard will follow at the Cori-Marian Cemetery.

Before his death, Perez participated in a ceremonial final roll call with his brothers and sisters in blue at his SAPD Prue Substation, where he was assigned to patrol daylight shift.

SAPD Chief William McManus presented Det. Perez with a certificate, a U.S. flag, and words of appreciation on behalf of the Dept. and a grateful community for his service.

