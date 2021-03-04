CDC: Fully vaccinated people can travel in U.S. without getting tested or quarantining

Good news came on this Good Friday for travelers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're fully vaccinated, it’s safe for you to travel, according to newly released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Major progress is heading into the holiday weekend on the vaccination front as 28 percent of people in Jefferson County have had their first doses of the vaccine.



In Hardin County and Jasper County, 27 percent of people have had their first shots. For people who have already had their second dose and are fully vaccinated, it's safe to fly.



“I feel a lot safer.” Connie Ellender said.

Connie and Jay Ellender waited patiently on Friday in Jack Brooks Regional Airport to board their flight to Dallas, but they learned something new before ditching town. Now, they're overwhelmed with emotions.



“Relief. We're still going to be very careful though,” Connie Ellender said.



A new update from the CDC says if you're fully vaccinated, you can travel within the U.S. without getting tested or having to quarantine. This applies to the Ellender's who are both vaccinated.

“The middle of February was the first one and the end of February was the second one,” Connie Ellender said.

Ray said the new CDC guidelines will make traveling a little easier now knowing there is an extra layer of protection to keep him and his wife safe.

Now, he's just hoping everyone else will follow suit.

“Hopefully everybody has the vaccinations,” Ray Ellender said.



As of Friday in the region, Jasper County with the highest percentage at 19% and Liberty County with the lowest percentage at 9 percent.

While it may be safe to travel for those who are fully vaccinated the CDC is not encouraging traveling at this time.



"And while we believe that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves. CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases," the CDC says.



But for the Ellenders, they're looking forward to all of the trips that are soon to come while following the CDC guidelines.



“Multiple times to Dallas for sure. And, you know, maybe, maybe somewhere on the Gulf Coast or something. just know it's nice to know we can go,” Connie Ellender said.

So, although it looks like we're turning a new leaf here, the rules are still the same. Masks are still required in airports at all times.