'Fully support this ruling' | Appeals court sides with SAISD in employee vaccine mandate

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Fourth Court of Appeals sided with SAISD in its mandate that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The mandate was issued back in August 2021 and required all employees of San Antonio Independent School District to get vaccinated against the virus. THe mandate directly challenged Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates under the Texas Disaster Act. The rule drew lawsuits from Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Wednesday, San Antonio ISD issued a statement saying the Fourth Court of Appeals ruled the vaccine mandate was not a violation of the Texas Disaster Act. The court also determined the district could issue its vaccine mandate under the Education Code.

Read the district's full statement below:

Today, we are gratified to learn the Fourth Court of Appeals upheld San Antonio ISD’s power to take action to protect the safety and health of students, staff, and visitors. The ruling affirmed the trial court’s denial of the State’s request for a temporary injunction against SAISD’s vaccine mandate. The district implemented a vaccine mandate in August 2021 when the FDA announced it was about to grant full approval of available COVID-19 vaccines.

In the Fourth Court of Appeals ruling, it was determined that the provisions of the Education Code permitting the school district to issue its vaccine mandate are not subject to suspension by the Governor under the Texas Disaster Act, and we fully support this ruling.