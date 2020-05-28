'Full of energy, full of life': Friends and coworkers remember woman killed in collision with 18-wheeler

The suspect driver left the scene without stopping to render aid, but was arrested later in the day.

SAN ANTONIO — Sit next to someone for five days a week, and you're likely to grow a bit closer to them.

Melva Lopez sat next to Donna Falkenberg at Wellmed Medcial Group, where the two worked together for nearly a year.

“Everything was so positive and spiritual about her. Live, laugh, love—she was all about that,” Lopez said.

Falkenberg was killed after her car was rear ended by an 18-wheeler. She died at the scene.

Police say the driver, 29-year-old Justin Jackson, took off after the accident, but was later found and arrested. He faces charges of failure to stop and render aid.

Falkenberg’s former boss, Gary Patch, said the past few days haven't seemed real.

“It’s shocking. I mean, to be very honest with you, it’s so surreal and hard to put in words,” Patch said.

They both say Falkenberg always lit up the workplace.

“She just made everybody feel special, she just had that way about her and made everybody feel special,” Lopez said

“She was happy, full of energy, full of life, always willing to help,” Patch added.

Lopez says the two were supposed to start biking this week. Unfortunately, it’s something Falkenberg won’t get to experience, but Lopez says she’ll continue pedaling for the both of them.